Paving project to begin on Kanawha Boulevard

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston says crews will begin paving Kanawha Boulevard from Capitol Street to Greenbrier Street Monday, June 7.

Paving will take place each evening between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. with cones being placed at 5 p.m. The city says one lane in both directions will stay open. The closures will begin in the fast lane and then move to the slow lane when paving in the fast lane is complete.

City officials say they expect the temporary closure to last seven to ten days.