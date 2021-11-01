Paving project to cause delays, lane closures at Greenup County intersection

SOUTH SHORE, KY (WOWK) – Some drivers in Greenup County, Kentucky will be seeing some temporary changes in their traffic patterns due to a concrete paving project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the intersection of US 23 and KY 7 (Main Street) in South Shore will be restricted to only right turns on beginning around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 and lasting through Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3.

Transportation officials say drivers should expect the following changes:

Thru traffic on Northbound US 23 will use the right slow lane and no left turns can be made onto KY 7-Main Street (downtown). Right turns on to Main Street across the tracks will remain open.

will use the right slow lane and no left turns can be made onto KY 7-Main Street (downtown). Right turns on to Main Street across the tracks will remain open. Thru traffic on Southbound US 23 will use the right slow lane and no left turns can be made onto Main Street (across the tracks). Right turns toward Mainstreet (downtown) will remain open.

will use the right slow lane and no left turns can be made onto Main Street (across the tracks). Right turns toward Mainstreet (downtown) will remain open. In both directons of KY 7 (Main Street), drivers will only be able to turn right onto US 23 and will not be able to turn left at the intersection.

Weather permitting, officials say the median on US 23 and left-turn access should reopen by Wednesday afternoon, but they encoruage drivers to find alternate routes until then. Delays will be likely and there will be wet concrete in the closed lanes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges drivers to heed signs and flaggers, reduce their speed and avoid driving through barricades or cones. They say law enforcement will be monitoring traffic.