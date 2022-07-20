CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The hit Nickelodeon show “PAW Patrol” is sailing into to Charleston just in time for the holiday season.

“PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will come to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium with four musical, “action-packed” performances of the show on Dec. 17-18, 2022. Show times will be:

Sat. Dec. 17: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 18: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center says at the show, families will join Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma to save Cap’n Turbot from a “dark and mysterious cavern” and find a secret pirate treasure map along the way. The pups and the audience will also meet a new friend who’s “all ears.”

Tickets for the show start at $20 plus any additional fees. Officials say pre-sale tickets are available now until 10 p.m. Thursday, July 21 through the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center website. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Coliseum box office or website or on Ticketmaster.com.

The event also has a limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) packages starting at $110. Coliseum and Convention Center officials say the VIP packages include a premium seat and an exclusive photo opportunity with the PAW Patrol characters after the performance. Officials say each adult and child one year old and up in a VIP group must have their own VIP ticket.

Officials say the event is presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group.