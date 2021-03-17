Pay off debt, create financial cushion before splurging with stimulus check

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many people saw some extra money in their bank account Wednesday morning thanks to the stimulus checks arriving from the federal government.

You may be tempted to splurge on something that would normally be outside of your budget. But John Burdette at Fourth Avenue Financial said the best way to use that money is to build a good foundation.

He said if people accumulated debt on high-interest credit cards during the pandemic they need to pay those off. Before you do something like invest he said you need to have a 3-to-6-month safety net for your family’s budget.

“Certainly it makes sense before you invest it to have the foundation in place,” Burdette said. “A lot of folks look at this as a way to go play Robinhood or invest it and try their hand at that. Before you do that you really need to have a firm foundation in place.”