Peaceful protests continue in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As protests are happening around our county, they’ve also been happening here locally.
Each day their group has grown, adding more people holding signs and changing to cars honking as they drive by.
The first day started with three people, next day about 20, then nearly 60, and so on — keeps growing
The protesters plan to march toward Washington Street and have plans to continue their march throughout the rest of the week.
