HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — City Councilman Bob Bailey said a pedestrian crossing near Marshall University is “in the works” with the Huntington Mayor’s Office.

Public Works Director Jim Insco said the crosswalk would be in the 400 block of 20th Street.

Insco said the area for the proposed crossing is not where a Marshall University student was struck and killed in Nov. 2021. That incident happened about two blocks away at the 18th Street and Third Avenue intersection.

Both Insco and Councilman Bailey confirmed the crossing is needed because the area is heavily trafficked by cars and pedestrians.

“It’s just a dangerous situation with kids trying to cross the street in the middle of the block.” Councilman Bailey said. “Something has to be done.”

On March 28, the crosswalk will be proposed to Huntington City Council.

Councilman Dale Anderson said two traffic studies near Marshall at Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue will determine if more crosswalks are needed.