11-year-old child in critical condition after being struck by car

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Kanawha County.

The accident took place just after 4:30 p.m. on US-60 at Dorothy Drive in the Shrewsbury area of eastern Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with injuries. State Police say that the child, an 11-year-old boy, is in critical condition.

State Police say the boy was struck while crossing US-60.

Kanawha County EMS, WVSP, Cedar Grove Fire responded to the scene.

