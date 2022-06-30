CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been struck by a train on Charleston’s West Side.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened along the 1000 block of Madison Street in Charleston around 5:09 p.m. Thursday, June 30.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time. Medics and the Charleston Police Department are on the scene.

A witness, Tarl Mick, tells WOWK 13 News Reporter Moriah Davis he helped the man until medical personnel arrived on scene.

“Well, he was bleeding pretty good and the only thing I had was a dog leash. So, I tied it around his leg and it stopped the bleeding a little bit. About five minutes later the ambulance showed up and they put a stronger tourniquet on it,” Mick said.