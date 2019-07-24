Pedestrian hit by train in Kanawha City

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit by a train in Kanawha City at around 10:40 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The pedestrian was hit near the intersection of 39th Street Southeast and Chesterfield Avenue.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the pedestrian was not killed in this incident. Dispatchers also say the railroad crossing will be shut down for at least two hours. Police and Paramedics are still on the scene.

WOWK 13 News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.