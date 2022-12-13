UPDATE: (1:12 P.M. Dec. 13, 2022) – The South Charleston Police Department says a pedestrian struck by a vehicle this afternoon was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

SCPD says the driver is not expected to face criminal charges in the incident.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after being struck by a vehicle in South Charleston, dispatchers say.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened around 12:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 near the Kanawha Turnpike and Pence Street in South Charleston.

There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries at this time, according to Metro 911.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.