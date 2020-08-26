Pedestrian injured, police search for suspect vehicle

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Police are looking for a vehicle that left the scene after allegedly striking and injuring a pedestrian.

According to the Barboursville Police Department, a pedestrian was struck around 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21 while walking in the 4800 block of Route 60. Police say the person was severely injured in the incident, and the vehicle allegedly did not stop to help them.

Police say the vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck. They also found a Ford emblem and a passenger-side mirror at the scene near the victim.

Anyone who has any information on the incident or a dark-colored Ford truck missing the front “Ford” emblem and the passenger side mirror is asked to contact the Barboursville Police Investigations Unit at 304-736-5203.

