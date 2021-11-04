Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Charleston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—At around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Charleston Police responded to the 1,000 block of Central Avenue near the intersection of Central Avenue and Russel Street because a pedestrian crash was reported.

A vehicle in the eastbound lane hit an adult male who was transported to the Charleston Area Medical Center. He was pronounced dead because of the injuries he sustained from being hit by the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation, but CPD says that they do not anticipate any charges will be filed against the driver.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released until his family is notified.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS