Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—At around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Charleston Police responded to the 1,000 block of Central Avenue near the intersection of Central Avenue and Russel Street because a pedestrian crash was reported.

A vehicle in the eastbound lane hit an adult male who was transported to the Charleston Area Medical Center. He was pronounced dead because of the injuries he sustained from being hit by the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation, but CPD says that they do not anticipate any charges will be filed against the driver.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released until his family is notified.