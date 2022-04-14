LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

It happened just after midnight on Thursday when a driver in a Ford Explorer was driving northbound on SR 7 near milepost 13 in Rome Township in Lawrence County, Ohio. A pedestrian who troopers have identified as 20-year-old Houston Bennett, of Proctorville was in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle.

Bennett was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Rome Township Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.