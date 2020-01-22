Pedestrian killed in Floyd County accident

GARRETT, Ky. (WOWK) – One person has died following a vehicle accident in Floyd County Tuesday night.
Kentucky State Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening on Kentucky Route 80 at Garrett. The Floyd County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Troopers say the accident investigation is in the early stages and the cause is unknown. It is also unknown or if alcohol or drugs are involved at this time, further details will be released as they become available.
