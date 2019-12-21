Pedestrian struck by train in Floyd County

MAYTOWN, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say a pedestrian was struck by a train this afternoon in Floyd County.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. this afternoon P in the Maytown area. Troopers say when they arrived at the scene, they found the train had struck a young male who was walking along the tracks in the area of Kentucky Route 777 and Kentucky Route 80.

The pedestrian was taken to the Pikeville Medical Center, and then transferred to the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

