UPDATE (4:24 P.M. April 4, 2022) – Huntington Police have confirmed a pedestrian struck by a train this afternoon has died.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian has been struck by a train, according to Cabell County Dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the incident happened around 3:41 p.m. on the train bridge in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

Huntington Police, Cabell County EMS and the Huntington Fire Department are on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.