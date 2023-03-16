UPDATE (2:24 P.M. on March 16, 2023): Police say the scene is now clear and Court Street has reopened at Kanawha Boulevard after a woman was struck by a vehicle this afternoon.
Crews on scene say the woman was taken to a medical center as a precaution for unknown injuries, and the driver of the vehicle did remain on scene throughout the incident.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck in downtown Charleston.
According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Court Street and Kanawha Boulevard.
Crews on scene say the woman who was struck was transported to a medical center as a precaution. Court Street is currently shut down due to the incident, according to dispatchers.
The Charleston Police and Charleston Fire departments are responding to the scene.