CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened at the Chelyan Bridge near the access ramp and MacCorkle Avenue in Chelyan.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no word on the patient’s condition, but the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the person was taken to the emergency room for medical treatment. Dispatchers say the person was awake and moving when first responders arrived on scene.

Dispatchers say the roadway is open at this time.