SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A person was hit by a vehicle just before noon Thursday, June 2, 2022, in South Charleston, according to Kanawha County Metro 911.

Dispatchers tell 13 News that crews were enroute to the hospital with the patient shortly after the call came in.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW near Thomas Memorial Hospital.

