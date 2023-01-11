UPDATE (8:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): More details are being released about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old victim was crossing the street near the GoMart on W Main Street when he walked in between two passing vehicles.

They say he had multiple serious injuries, including cuts to the head. He was taken to CAMC General Hospital.

Deputies say no charges were filed against the driver.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the St. Albans area.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in the 200 block of W Main Street near the GoMart in West Side.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the male victim sustained an injury to his head and leg. Deputies say the vehicle that struck him remained on the scene. There is no word on his condition at this time.