UPDATE (2:37 p.m. May 25, 2022): Big Tyler Road has reopened after a pedestrian was struck in the 5400 block this afternoon.

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are responding to a call of a pedestrian hit, in the Cross Lanes area.

The call came in around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday that a person was hit on Big Tyler Road in the area of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

Big Tyler Road is shut down in the 5400 block while crews respond to the accident.

Metro 911 Dispatchers said that the information they received was that someone on scene was preforming CPR ahead of emergency crews arriving.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they are available.