UPDATE (3 p.m. Feb. 14) – Huntington Police have provided an update on a pedestrian struck this morning.

Officers say the woman did not appear to be injured at the scene but opted to be taken to a hospital as a precaution.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington.

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the incident happened around 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 near the intersection of 31st Street and 5th Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but there is no word on their condition at this time.

The Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

This incident happened at the same intersection where a 13-year-old girl was killed after being struck by an off-duty deputy’s cruiser while crossing the street in December 2022.