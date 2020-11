KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say a woman has died after being struck by a train in Kanawha County.

#BREAKING: A person was hit and killed by a train near St. Albans. It happened just before noon. We’re waiting to learn more information @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/sr1LKTJ0I5 — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) November 17, 2020

According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson.

