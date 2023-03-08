FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say a pedestrian has died after a crash in Floyd County on Monday.

According to KSP, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday, March 6 on U.S. 23 in the Ivel community of Floyd County. Troopers say a pedestrian, identified as James Boyd, 65, of Garrett, walked in front of an oncoming vehicle and was struck.

KSP says Boyd was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Troopers say an accident reconstructionist is leading the investigation into the crash.