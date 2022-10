CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Kanawha County dispatchers confirmed that a pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Florida St. and Washington St. The call came in around 1:30 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.