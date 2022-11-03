Traffic on I-64E is at a stand still after a pedestrian was struck in Cabell County. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Adam Stephens)

UPDATE: (3:30 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – Cabell County Schools confirms a pedestrian struck this afternoon on I-64 is a high school student. There is no word on the student’s condition at this time.

School officials say support staff will be at county schools on Friday, Nov. 4.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian has been struck on I-64 in the Milton area, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, traffic is at a complete stop on I-64 East just past the Huntington Mall exit due to the crash.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

Traffic on I-64E is at a stand still after a pedestrian was struck in Cabell County. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.