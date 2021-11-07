Pediatric vaccine clinic brings in a crowd

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A pediatric COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for those ages 5 to 11. On Saturday, a local vaccination clinic in Huntington, West Virginia was filled with kids who fall into that age group.

At the COVID-19 vaccination center near the Huntington Mall, parents were lined up to have their kids vaccinated. With the decision to allow the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to the 5 to 11-year-old age group, the CDC now expands its vaccine coverage to nearly 28 million children in the United States.

Parents and children both say they were relieved when they found out they were eligible. 7-year-old Sophia Hancock says she’s glad she won’t have to “do it over and over again.”

Just a sneak peek at today's pediatric vaccine clinic in Huntington, WV!

Medical professionals in the tri-state are also encouraging parents to get the vaccination. Pediatrician Dr. Ryan Brislin, who works with children of this age, says he feels more vaccinations will help in the fight to stop the spread.

The data that’s come out, the data that’s come out by Pfizer and republished by the FDA says that it’s safe and as far as I’m aware, there are no serious side effects. I think they studied around 3,000 kids. Dr. Ryan Brislin, pediatrician

Dr. Brislin goes on to say they are still unaware of the long-lasting effects, much like the vaccine for adults. He also says being a father of children in that age group, “I wouldn’t do anything for my kids if I thought it was unsafe.”