Pediatrician explains school mask mandate’s importance

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring anyone entering schools to wear a face mask. This includes kids as young as 2-years-old.

Gov. Beshear said on August 10th, he is going “to do what I know is right. All teachers, staff, students, and visitors in K-12 schools and childcare and Pre-K – wear a mask.” This decision was made in a continuous effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Handling children as young as two years old in a school setting can be difficult as is, but forcing them to wear masks could be more challenging.



Students work on homework in classrooms while wearing face masks. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

Many have voiced concerns about how to keep masks on children as young as 2-years-old. Pediatrician Dr. Ryan Brislin, MD says he understands the struggle of keeping face masks on pre-school-aged children.

My youngest, we’re still struggling to keep the mask on him a lot of times. I always tell people the best you can do is try. If you can get them to wear it, then have them wear it. Dr. Ryan Brislin, MD, ILCAO

For schools across the US, the CDC recommends layered prevention strategies, much like Gov. Beshear’s recent school mask mandate.

Brislin says even for the youngest of students, though it can be difficult, it’s still important to keep them masked up.

Nobody knows everything about this or everything about the spread. As far as we know, it’s transmitted the same way in those kids as it is older kids and adults. Dr. Ryan Brislin, MD, ILCAO

Gov. Beshear also mentioned the executive order is designed to make sure kids stay safe to avoid going back to remote learning.

