Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to sex charge involving West Virginia minor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty on charges related to a sex offense involving a juvenile in West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, James, Russel Loar, 40, of Washington, PA, is accused of traveling in interstate commerce to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Court documents and statements made during a May 27, 2021, plea hearing, Loar had been allegedly communicating sexually with a 14-year-old minor through Snapchat for nearly a year. According to the DOJ, the minor’s parents learned of the communications and informed him of her age, “but his communications continued.”

The DOJ says the man traveled to Clay County and met with the minor, then allegedly invited her into his truck. Court documents say the girl’s mother happened to drive by at that time and intervened. Loar was arrested and admitted to “sending a pornographic picture to the minor as well as telling her that he wanted to perform sex acts with her,” according to the DOJ.

If the Court accepts the plea agreement, Loar will be sentenced to between 87 months and 108 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Loar will be sentetenced May 4, 2022.