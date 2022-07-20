CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of a sex offense involving a juvenile was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice says that 40-year-old James Russell Loar, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for traveling across state lines to engage in sexual activity with a minor. He must also register as a sex offender.

Court documents and statements made during a May 27, 2021, plea hearing, Loar had been allegedly communicating sexually with a 14-year-old minor through Snapchat for nearly a year. According to the DOJ, the minor’s parents learned of the communications and informed him of her age, “but his communications continued.”

The DOJ says the man traveled to Clay County and met with the minor, then allegedly invited her into his truck. Court documents say the girl’s mother happened to drive by at that time and intervened. Loar was arrested and admitted to “sending a pornographic picture to the minor as well as telling her that he wanted to perform sex acts with her,” according to the DOJ.