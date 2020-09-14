People at ‘unauthorized gathering’ test positive for COVID-19 in Mingo County

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Health Department is issuing a public health announcement after people at a “unauthorized gathering” tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says the unauthorized gathering of young adults was a “function with many participants” was held Thursday, Sept. 10 on “Miner Mountain” or King Coal Highway on US Route 52 near Mingo Central High School. They say young people in attendance have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mingo County health officials encourage everyone who was at the function to self-quarantine and to contact their healthcare provider for medical advice and instructions if they develop symptoms associated with COVID-19 such as a fever, cough, loss of taste, etc.

Limited information is available at this time, according to the health department. They do say the event was not authorized and was not part of any school function.

For more information about COVID-19 visit the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website or call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.

