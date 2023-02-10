KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County have been given 10 days to leave.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Cedar Grove Police Department chief accompanied Kanawha County Legal Process to the site on Thursday, Feb. 9 to give about six people “final warnings” to pack up and leave the property, which belongs to Warrior Met Coal Company.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sheriff’s office says the group of about six people did not have the company’s permission to construct the camp site, located on Horsemill Hollow Road in Cedar Grove, or to live there. Deputies say the group has been given previous notices to leave, and an eviction notice formally took effect on Dec. 31, 2022.

According to the KCSO, the coal company said they wanted to give the people one final notice and opportunity to leave on their own before having law enforcement remove them. Deputies say when they spoke to some of the people still living at the site on Thursday, there were allegedly “no indications” they had been planning to move.

A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property have been given 10 days to leave. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property have been given 10 days to leave. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

The KCSO says if any of the group are still living at the campsite when the 10 days are up, they will be forced off the property and any belongings left behind will become the property of the coal company.