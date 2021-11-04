People catch up on missed screenings at Kanawha County Health fair

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – A drive-through health fair in Kanawha County Thursday gave hundreds of people a chance to catch up on some of the routine health screenings they may have been putting off.

Kanawha County leaders used the model they’ve used for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing and applied it to overall health. The clinic gave people a chance to do a wide variety of things to improve their health from car seat checks to smoke detector safety and several different kinds of health screenings.

The event was at the Shawnee Sports Complex. Danielle Jarrett brought her children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I clocked out of work and picked them up from school. I literally have been waiting on the day. It is important to me. At this point it is the kids that are getting it and spreading it back and forth,” Jarrett said.

While many people were there for the same reason, they also had the chance to get blood work, blood pressure checks and even at home colon cancer screening tests.

“Early in the pandemic things were shut down and then at multiple points during the pandemic they may have shut down elective procedures. So maybe they didn’t get their colonoscopy or they weren’t able to get an appointment to get their mammogram. We want to make sure that everybody has access to health care,” said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

Organizers say it is important to get people caught up on the things that may have been put on the backburner.

“We don’t want to lose people to other diseases because of COVID. COVID has taken enough people. We don’t want to lose people to other diseases,” Dr. Young said.

As they waited in line, people even had a chance to learn about smoke detectors and how to get one installed.

“We literally have hundreds of people come through that we can spread our message to and hopefully make people a little more aware of how important smoke alarms are,” said Fire Marshal Chris Collins with the St. Albans Fire Department.

If you missed the event Thursday there is another vaccination clinic Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center.