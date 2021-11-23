People flock to firewood as alternate source of heat this winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the increase in fuel prices, people are looking for alternative ways to heat their homes this winter. Now, companies can’t cut firewood quick enough to keep up with demand.

“They’re taking it like crazy, because of the cost of gas,” said John Miller, a retiree who cuts firewood on the side.

Many are attributing it to the soaring gas and fuel prices. But over at Stop Chop and Drop It in Huntington they say it’s because people are worried about history repeating itself.

“I think a lot of it is because of the ice storms we had earlier this year and people are worried that something similar is going to happen,” said Sarah Parlock, the co-owner.

Right now the price for a half cord of firewood at Stop, Chop and Drop It is $150 plus tax, a full cord is $280 plus tax and bundles go for $6 or 5 for $25. Co-owner Parlock says if you are in need of firewood, now is the time to get it.

“We are definitely selling out quickly. We have a little bit left. Our bundles we still have available and we still have some bulk wood available. But you definitely want to call and prepare before it’s out.”

And for John Miller, he says his prices have doubled. “It was 75 dollars a load and now it’s 150. It’s ridiculous.”

And keeping up with demand hasn’t been easy.

“Aint no money to be made here, believe me. Don’t start a firewood business because you’re going to go broke,” added Miller.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates just over 1% of households will use firewood or wood pellets as their primary heating source in the U.S. this winter. That may not seem like a lot, but it equates to approximately 1.7 million households.

