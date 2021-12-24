People flock to Southridge for last-minute Christmas shopping

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The holiday rush was felt Thursday at the Southridge shops on Corridor G as people braved long lines and congested traffic to do some last-minute Christmas shopping.

Everyone had their own coveted items at the top of their shopping list.

“Cheesecake mix I couldn’t find any of that,” said Roy Cottrell.

“Eggs and bread to make some eggs in a nest,” said Brandon Hoover.

Some had the day off and were just out and about. Others were out by necessity, like Cottrell, whose wife sent him out with a long shopping list.

“I was told to come and get some stuff that wasn’t got last week,” he said with a laugh.

Everyone also had a different reason for celebrating Christmas.

For Levi Fisher, it’s about the birth of Jesus.

“We don’t make a big deal out of Christmas, we, of course, celebrate Jesus’s birth, but we don’t think it was necessarily on December 25th, it could’ve been, it was probably in early fall according to the weather patterns,” said Fisher.

For others, it’s about being close to family.

Brandon Hoover a Marine Corps recruiter knows how much that means to soldiers who are home for the holidays.

“Enjoy it, we all know it can be a rough time being away from family for a portion of the year, so enjoy it while you can, relax chill out and get right back to it when you can,” he said.

And in that dance of cars, food, and checkout lines, everyone had a purpose just two days before Christmas.

