People helping people; local community organization hosts ‘drive-thru’ food bank

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Car after car after car rolled through the “Pick and Save” parking lot, carrying people who were there to get help from their community members.

The event is a food drive—literally—for people to get what the need during this pandemic.

One of the food drive volunteers, Donna Haney, remarked about the general attitude about those who rolled through.

“Just a lot of grateful hearts, grateful people,” Haney says.

Brandon Kelley, another volunteer, found the same.

“Everybody’s just really thankful for it,” he says.

Angela Pleasant, a case manager for the organization that arranged this—Community Action Organization or CAO—thought the convenience of this remastered food bank is excellent.

“This is a drive thru version and its a wonderful program,” Pleasant says.

This first-ever event was the product of a partnership between the CAO, the Ohio Food Bank and the local “Pick and Save” in Ironton, Ohio.

Angela Pleasant notes the dual success and necessity of this event; she says they had about 960 boxes prepared for the event. After less than an hour, almost 600 had already been given out.

Vicki Duley, Service Coordinator for the CAO, notes the same.

“The cars keep coming, you know, with the families, so we don’t know how long we’ll be here today … until we run out of, you know, boxes to give out,” Duley says.

Further, Pleasant explains the pandemic has increased the need in her community.

“We have so many of our community members that have lost their jobs or were laid off because of the pandemic, and they’re not able to find work at this time or go back, and a lot of them have not received their unemployment yet so yes, this is a huge help, and it’s affected our community greatly,” Pleasant says.

Duley agrees: “People are struggling. They all need what they can get right now.”

For the volunteers helping out, they know they contributed at least a little to help fix the food shortage problem; but, they also know the work is never done.

“We’re a community organization. And our biggest mission is to make sure that our community has what it needs to prosper and to build … no one is turned away,” Pleasant says.

The food drive had its debut June 3rd at 10 a.m. and will run every Wednesday through the end of this month. So, if you missed it today, there will be more opportunities to get food or participate in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit this website.

