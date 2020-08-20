SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — The contactless food box distribution started in June 2020 at the Ironton Pick’n Save.
It is now late August, and as the “Farmers to Families” program continues, folks also continue lining up several hours in advance. 13 News Reporter Shannon Litton says residents tell him they have been lining up since 2:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 20020. Two weeks prior, people lined up as early as midnight.
The food distribution doesn’t start until 10 a.m. at the South Point Walmart. It’s open to any Lawrence County resident. Residents just need to show an ID or utility bill to prove they live in Lawrence County.
About five pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products can be expected in each food box. CAO officials say that number will go up to ten pounds per box starting in Sep. 2020 with the addition of meats.
The “Farmers to Families” program is put on by the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization (CAO) and the Ohio Food Bank.
The CAO is also looking for volunteers to help each week in these distributions. If you’re interested in helping out, contact Trish Johnson at (740) 532-3140 ext. 12223.
Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Cars line up 8 hours ahead of food box distribution
- Cabell County teachers start classroom preps for the upcoming school year
- Cool night and seasonal in our area as the West swelters in triple digits and fights wildfires
- Parents look for ways to help students adjust to doing school work at home
- Page-Kincaid water customers picket outside of Public Service District
- Reopening of large reception venue signals economic recovery for the Mountain State
- Man wanted for murder arrested in traffic stop on drug charges
- 20th Street closed for repairs
- Logan County School Board votes to start year remotely
- More COVID-19 cases confirmed at WVSU