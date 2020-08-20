Cars line up 8 hours ahead of food box distribution

More than 20 cars line up before 6 a.m. for a food distribution scheduled at 10 a.m. in Lawrence County, Ohio. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Shannon LItton)

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — The contactless food box distribution started in June 2020 at the Ironton Pick’n Save.

The first picture I took at 5:14 am. The second picture at 5:38 am. More than 20 cars are already lined up for a food distribution not set to take place until 10 a.m. at the South Point Wal-Mart. People tell me they started lining up at 2 a.m. @WOWK13News https://t.co/dZJKZ9rAkm pic.twitter.com/f1vvjJ3put — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) August 20, 2020

It is now late August, and as the “Farmers to Families” program continues, folks also continue lining up several hours in advance. 13 News Reporter Shannon Litton says residents tell him they have been lining up since 2:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 20020. Two weeks prior, people lined up as early as midnight.

The food distribution doesn’t start until 10 a.m. at the South Point Walmart. It’s open to any Lawrence County resident. Residents just need to show an ID or utility bill to prove they live in Lawrence County.

About five pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products can be expected in each food box. CAO officials say that number will go up to ten pounds per box starting in Sep. 2020 with the addition of meats.

The “Farmers to Families” program is put on by the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization (CAO) and the Ohio Food Bank.

The CAO is also looking for volunteers to help each week in these distributions. If you’re interested in helping out, contact Trish Johnson at (740) 532-3140 ext. 12223.

