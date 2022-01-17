‘People need to stay home’: Cabell County EMS on icy roads

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Road crews were working to clear the roads in Cabell County on Monday, and they are expected to continue throughout the night as ice continues to build.

Cabell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say they didn’t receive many calls in reference to the snow and ice today, but they are anxious about what’s to come.

“My concern is for tonight when this freezes again. It’s going to be very dangerous, people need to stay home,” Gordon Merry, Cabell County EMS Director

He says residents staying home not only keeps them safe, but also makes the jobs of emergency workers easier. “It makes it easier to plow, obviously, makes it easier for EMS, fire, police to get to where they need to go. And they’re not complicating the matter by having car recks,” explains Merry.

Trenton Cyrus was just one of the few residents out walking today. He said driving in today’s conditions would have been treacherous so, he made a point to stay off the icy roads as much as possible.

“I’ve been walking all over the place trying to get something to eat and doing all kinds of other stuff. It’s just not safe. Especially with my car, it’s all over the place. It’s just too dangerous,” says Cyrus, a Cabell County resident.

Merry says if you do decide to leave your home, remember to slow down and drive with caution.