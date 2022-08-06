RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department is making it clear they are not selling T-shirts. Residents have gotten texts and calls from scammers claiming to be the fire department selling shirts.

Ripley VFD says there are multiple other volunteer fire departments experiencing identical scams.

Comments on the Ripley VFD’s Facebook post show that many people have received these texts or calls.

If you receive one of these texts, do not respond, click a link in the message, or send money. Hang up the phone if called by a scammer.