People still visiting Pt. Pleasant despite Mothman Festival cancellation

PT. PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – When you hear Pt. Pleasant West Virginia, one thing probably comes to mind and that’s the Mothman. The Mothman festival was supposed to be this weekend, but it was canceled due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

“We have numerous people in the museum today who still come to the town even though the festival activities aren’t going on,” said Jeff Wamsley, the owner of the Mothman Museum.

This festival usually brings in thousands from all around the country. Some people didn’t let the cancellation stop them from coming.

“We were bummed because we had planned, what was it, three days to come and hang out. I do a lot of art with Mothman so this was kind of my inspiration so we still came down either way but I was kind of sad,” said Olivia Provines, who traveled from Indiana with her family.

“I’m still here and I’m still enjoying it. It’s not as crowded so it’s nice for that; it’s nice to be able to have some air,” said Anne Simcox who traveled from Pennsylvania.

The festival is also usually a huge economic boost for the community.

“So, it’s basically we do one month’s worth of revenue in one day,” said Dennis Brumfield, owner of The Coffee Grinder, which sits right next to the Mothman Statue. “It is a devastating thing for us we lose 20,000, well it was estimated to be close to 20,000 people, this year.”

For now, people are making the best out of the situation. and keeping the legend of the Mothman alive.

“I’ve read the Mothman prophecies book, watched the movie, I got my kid involved into it. Like we’re definitely a nerdy, UFO kind of family so this is something we’re really into, we’re kind of quirky about it,” added Provines.

“Its a nice town to come to visit even if there isn’t a mega festival going on,” says Wamsley.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.