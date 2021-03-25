People weigh in on Senate Bill to reduce personal income tax

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state lawmakers are dealing with a controversial issue that would have a direct impact on every Mountain State resident.

That’s the proposal to reduce and eventually eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

The West Virginia House of Delegates now has its own plan to phase out the state income tax.

But those who spoke at the finance committee’s public hearing say the legislature needs to focus on other issues.

“West Virginia ranks 50th in the country for public health, 50th in infrastructure and 45th in education and we are still in a global pandemic. This quick and frankly irresponsible plan would eliminate 40 percent of our states budget and for what? About 14 dollars worth of tax cuts for everyday West Virginians,” said Bobbie Godbey with WV National Organization for Women.

The House Bill would:

Reduce income taxes by cutting rates, to eliminate 150-million-dollars in taxes each year, until it’s all gone.

Cut state spending by 50 million dollars each year

Eliminate the total tax bill for those with the lowest incomes and tax rates first Some people say tax reform in the Mountain State is needed. “Replacing this tax revenue with a slight increase in sales tax is agreeable to me only because it shifts the tax from a mandated tax on my hard earned wages to a voluntary sales tax.” said, Barry Holstien. Brian Dayton with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce says this bill fits well with the state’s economy. “This bill begins to address this tax and bring forward much needed change but importantly this bill does not shift the burden on to other sectors of the economy. This bill will put more money into hands of West Virginians” Brian Dayton, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce As of now the bill has no sales tax increases. The bill would also allow the Secretary of Revenue to move money from an income tax reduction fund into the general revenue fund.

This bill is much different from the tax plan that Governor Jim Justice has proposed.

The bill is expected to have its 3rd reading and final vote in the legislature on Friday.

