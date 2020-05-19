People’s Bank donation to Facing Hunger Foodbank ‘enough for 200k meals’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. has donated $26,667 to Facing Hunger Foodbank for its Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund. The food bank says the donation amount is enough to provide 200,000 meals.

“We’re very grateful for Peoples Bank Foundation’s generous gift to the Corona Virus Emergency Food Fund,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, Executive Director of Facing Hunger Foodbank. “Peoples Bank has been a great partner for us with their commitment to community. Today’s gift of 200,000 meals allows us to supply food to all 248 agencies in our footprint.”

Peoples Bank has nine locations within the seventeen counties served by Facing Hunger Foodbank. The bank has also helped hundreds of tristate businesses with SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“Part of being a true community bank is to provide support to those who need it. Peoples Bank is doing what we can to help clients, employees and communities during these difficult times. We are proud to support Facing Hunger Foodbank as we know the ill effects that food insecurity can have on individuals and families in our communities,” says Tyler Wilcox, Executive Vice President and South Region President of Peoples Bank.

