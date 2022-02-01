‘Peppa Pig Live!’ to stop in Charleston in April

Officials with the Coliseum and Convention Center say Round Room Live and Hasbro are bringing “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on April 20, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is bringing another beloved children’s character to the capital city.

Officials with the Coliseum and Convention Center say Round Room Live and Hasbro are bringing “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on April 20, 2022.

The 60-minute show follows Peppa on a camping trip with her brother George; her school friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe; and Daddy Pig all ready for their outdoor adventures filled with “singing, dancing, games and surprises.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 through ticketmaster.com or through the Coliseum Box Office.