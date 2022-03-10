CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A major corporation is bringing two new buildings to the Mountain State.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says PepsiCo businesses are investing a combined $32.5 million to build new state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia. The governor’s office says the facilities are expected to be built by the end of 2022.

According to Justice’s office, the first facility will be a $16.5 million, 100,000-square-foot PepsiCo Beverages North America warehouse and distribution facility in Ona. The second will be a $16,000 million 70,000-square-foot Frito-Lay North America distribution center in Scott Depot.

“These new facilities are going to be absolute game changers for West Virginia and I am beyond excited to celebrate PepsiCo’s exciting expansion in our state,” Justice said. “When you’re talking about Pepsi and Frito-Lay, you’re talking about titans of the snack and beverage industries. This is our fifth major economic development announcement in less than two months, and more proof the rocket ship ride that I promised is real and it’s coming to life every day.

Justice says the two facilities will provide 185 jobs in Putnam and Cabell counties, which will include new 25 full-time warehouse, sales and driver positions for West Virginians. Some of those 185 jobs are positions that already exist through the company in the state.

Officials say PepsiCo already employs nearly 700 people across the state.

“Pepsi and Frito-Lay are household names; brands that are in just about every fridge and pantry across not only West Virginia, but the entire country. It is an absolute honor for our state to be the home of these great companies’ brand new distribution facilities that are going to provide great jobs for our people and bring prosperity to our state for generations to come,” West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said.

The governor’s office says construction has already underway for the PBNA facility in Ona and that it is scheduled to open next month. The facility will distribute “millions of cases of beverages” throughout West Virginia and Kentucky each year, including Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, bubly, Aquafina and Pure Leaf.

“West Virginia’s leadership continues to take bold actions to make the state an attractive place for businesses to operate and we are proud to make such a significant investment as PBNA continues to grow in the region,” said Chuck Dunn, Senior Market Director, PBNA. “PBNA has been a respected member of the West Virginia business community for many years, and we’re excited for the opportunity that this new facility will afford us as we continue to have a positive impact on the communities where we operate, meet the needs of our valued customers, and bring consumers an iconic line-up of beverages they love.”

The Frito-Lay facility is scheduled to open in the fall and expected to be fully operational by the end of the year. The facility will replace the current Frito-Lay facility located in Poca, providing more than four times the square footage and expanding operations.

“We’ve been present in West Virginia for 40 years and, during that time, we’ve continued to grow and make investments that enable us to provide stable, well-paying jobs to those in the community,” said Starlin Jones, Supply Chain VP Atlantic Region, Frito-Lay North America. “As America’s leading food company, we are excited to make such a significant new investment in Putnam County and that our expanded footprint in the state will enable us to deliver on customer and consumer demand and give back to the communities where we operate.”