Permitted outdoor adventures during West Virginia ‘stay-at-home’ order

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice enforced a stay at home order, shutting down non-essential businesses and encouraging everyone in the state to stay inside.

One thing on the list that you can still do is “be in nature for exercise” as long as you are complying with social distancing standards which are bringing people outside to enjoy the state’s natural resources.

“It means you can do outdoor activity and it highly recommends you minimize that to below ten people and to a six-foot space,” the governor said in Monday’s’ press conference.

You see the same message on the sign as you enter coonskin park in Kanawha County where people are taking advantage of hiking and fishing – and for Max and Myles … feeding the geese.

The brothers are on a “field trip” during their homeschooling adventures since the shutdown … their mom tells me she wanted to get them out of the house for some fun.

On the other side of the pond, a college student prefers a school of fish to online school.

“I’m just out here enjoying the aloneness in nature and the creation that god’s given us there’s nobody really, there are a few people around but they are all keeping their distance,” says Hunter Mick.

While Mick is just chasing a good time, some anglers are coming into the state to chase our trout trucks which raises concerns for lawmakers.

“We have what’s called stock truck chasing and you have fisherman that can go online and see where the trucks are going and they’ll have anywhere between 200-250 standing beside each other waiting to throw the fish into the river,” says Delegate Isaac Sponaugle (D- Pendleton)

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced late Tuesday afternoon that they will no longer disclose their stocking locations and gold rush stocking will no longer start this week.

Remember if you are going to enjoy the outdoors governor justice says all state park cabins and restrooms will be closed.

