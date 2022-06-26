LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person was arrested on Thursday on a negligent homicide warrant from a Nov. 2021 two-vehicle crash that killed one man.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Deputies responded to the crash in Micco on Route 44. The first responding deputy said he learned four people were “entrapped” in one vehicle and two were “entrapped” in the other.

The sheriff’s office says all six people involved were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Deputies say, 24-year-old Joshua Bradley Akers, was traveling south on Route 44 when his vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and struck a vehicle traveling north.

Later in the night, deputies said they were told a passenger in the northbound vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Shawn Chapman, had died of his injuries.