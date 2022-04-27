MASON, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after a fire in Mason.

The Pomeroy Fire Department says that they were alerted to a working structure fire at around 5:29 a.m. on Tuesday. They assisted Mason and New Haven Volunteer Fire Departments on the scene.

According to Mason VFD Chief Howard Wood, the fire was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene and took approximately 30 minutes to 45 minutes to extinguish.

Pomeroy Fire Chief Derek Miller says that a neighbor pulled an occupant from the home, but that occupant died at the scene.

Wood says the occupants identity is not being released at this time.

Mason County EMS and the Mason Police Department also responded to the fire.