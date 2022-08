LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person was flown to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries after an ATV and a truck crashed on Sand Gap Road in Lincoln County.

According to West Hamlin Fire & Rescue, this happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say the helicopter landed at the Guyan Valley Middle School football field. The patient was then taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

They thank their members, Air EVAC and Lincoln EMS for their assistance.