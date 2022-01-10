Person flown to hospital after Putnam County crash

Authorities say the crash happened around 10:25 a.m. this morning, Monday, Jan. 9, in the 2900 block of McLane Pike. According to 911 officials, one person is being flown for medical treatment by HealthNet.

PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

Authorities say the crash happened around 10:25 a.m. this morning, Monday, Jan. 9, in the 2900 block of McLane Pike. According to 911 officials, one person is being flown for medical treatment by HealthNet.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office; Putnam County EMS; the Route 34, Winfield and Eleanor Volunteer Fire Departments; and HealthNet responded.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any other injuries reported at this time.