LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person.

Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m.

The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. The Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority called a medical helicopter to fly the person to a trauma facility.

Main Island Creek VFD says it responded with one squad truck and five firefighters. There were no other injuries, the fire department says.